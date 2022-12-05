Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $439,000 in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 44.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $904,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 32.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 609.3% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 821,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 705,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RONI opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

