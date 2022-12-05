Bulldog Investors LLP Purchases Shares of 39,735 Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.06% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 27.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of LGAC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

