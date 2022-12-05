Calian Group Ltd. (CGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 22nd

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Calian Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$66.46 on Monday. Calian Group has a 1-year low of C$51.99 and a 1-year high of C$72.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$771.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGY shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on Calian Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of Montreal dropped their price target on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.00.

Insider Transactions at Calian Group

About Calian Group

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 1,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.61, for a total value of C$106,715.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at C$277,883.17. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.67, for a total value of C$197,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,705,778.25.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

