Canadian National Railway (CNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $127.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

