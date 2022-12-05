Canadian National Railway (CNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.733 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

TSE:CNR opened at C$172.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$174.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.63 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNR shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$157.53.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

