Canadian National Railway (CNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.733 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
TSE:CNR opened at C$172.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$174.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.63 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63.
In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
