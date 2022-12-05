Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Short Interest Update

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on CAPR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $6.58.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
