Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,520,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.54% of Carrier Global worth $161,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $44.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

