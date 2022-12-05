Casper Price Tops $0.0301 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $318.36 million and $4.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,334,968,328 coins and its circulating supply is 10,563,721,409 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,334,586,725 with 10,563,365,771 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03053155 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,325,252.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

