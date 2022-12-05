Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $236.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

