Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Up 5.4% in November

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 83,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 1.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $13.95 on Monday. Citizens has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $21.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.06.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

