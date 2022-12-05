Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

