Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Up 0.9 %

GSK stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

