Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.
GSK Stock Up 0.9 %
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.