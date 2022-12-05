Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,425,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $103.08 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 468.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

