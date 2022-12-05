Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,566 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 59.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,347 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $181.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.24.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

