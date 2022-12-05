Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 51.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corteva Stock Performance

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $67.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.