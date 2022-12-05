Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

