Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 913 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,287,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 222.9% during the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 331,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.4% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

