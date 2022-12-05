Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

ZTS stock opened at $157.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.