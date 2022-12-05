Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.60.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $295.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.85. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.47.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

