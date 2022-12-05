Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,818,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $95,032,000 after acquiring an additional 195,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NEP opened at $79.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $87.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.788 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

