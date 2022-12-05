Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cognex by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cognex by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 37.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $50.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

