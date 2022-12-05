Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Raises Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.0819 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.46.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of STK opened at $26.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $38.72.
About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
