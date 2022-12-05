Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Raises Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.0819 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of STK opened at $26.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $38.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

