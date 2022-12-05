Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s current price.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

