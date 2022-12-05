Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Position Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,608 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 176.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 311.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at $4,061,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

