CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in CSX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CSX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,271,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,549,000 after purchasing an additional 417,810 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,805,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,515,000 after purchasing an additional 916,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

