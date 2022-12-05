Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.40). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLAY stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

In related news, COO Tony Wehner purchased 14,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 127,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

