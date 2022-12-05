Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In related news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Tony Wehner bought 14,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,887.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Les Lehner bought 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $398,772.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,467.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 over the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,967,000 after buying an additional 322,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after buying an additional 127,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

