DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 87,997 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $110,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $10,232,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on XRAY. UBS Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

