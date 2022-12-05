DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

DLH Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. DLH has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DLH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DLH

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DLH in the first quarter worth $311,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DLH by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DLH by 21.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

