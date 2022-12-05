Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

