Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after acquiring an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Dynatrace by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,086,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,917,000 after acquiring an additional 863,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DT opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 390.64, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

