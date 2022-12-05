Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 19th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Stories

