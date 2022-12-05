eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,284 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after buying an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 36,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 303,198 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

