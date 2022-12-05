Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.79.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $261.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 842.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.