Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $465,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $274.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $615.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

