Echo Street Capital Management LLC Invests $534,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

