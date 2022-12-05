Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,592 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $173.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $115.79 and a 12-month high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

