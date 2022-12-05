Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 56,003 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,003 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 53.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 358.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,794 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 81.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 2.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLOK. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

