Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,396,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,841,000 after acquiring an additional 462,671 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 49.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,021,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,112,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 197,113 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. ENI had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

