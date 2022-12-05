Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 16.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Equifax by 11.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

NYSE:EFX opened at $201.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

