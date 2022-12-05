Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,859,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,433 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Evergy were worth $121,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Evergy by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVRG opened at $58.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

