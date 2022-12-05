Ferguson (FERG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 44.59%. On average, analysts expect Ferguson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.4 %

FERG stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($157.91) to £125 ($149.54) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,148.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 23.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

