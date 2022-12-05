Ferguson (FERG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 44.59%. On average, analysts expect Ferguson to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $116.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $99.16 and a 52-week high of $183.67.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Ferguson by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 23.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ferguson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 110.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($157.91) to £125 ($149.54) in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,148.30.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.