First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Update

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $37.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $616.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

