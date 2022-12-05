FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $193.60 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

