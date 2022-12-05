Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $407,000 in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,290,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,336,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

