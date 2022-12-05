Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.6% in the second quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,168,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,405 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,595 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.01. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

