Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 50,545 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,545 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,346,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,836,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,731,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,518 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,771,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,907,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

