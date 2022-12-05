Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3,045.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JIG stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88.

