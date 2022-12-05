Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3,045.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period.
JPMorgan International Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
JIG stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.