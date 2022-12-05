Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Up 5.6% in November

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 128,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on F. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.